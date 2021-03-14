Tallen: ‘We’ve cried, pleaded, prayed, fasted for kidnapping of students to stop to no avail’

Tallen: ‘We’ve cried, pleaded, prayed, fasted for kidnapping of students to stop to no avail’

Sunday, March 14, 2021 12:06 am


Tallen

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has said that the abduction of school children especially young girls, is not good for the safety and sanctity of womanhood.

Tallen made the assertion in a statement on Saturday in Abuja while reacting to the abduction of students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The minister, while condemning the act, pleaded with the abductors to return the students unharmed and safe to their parents.

“The abduction of school children especially young girls, is one too many and is not good for the safety and sanctity of womanhood.

“We have cried, pleaded, prayed and fasted for this to stop to no avail,’’ Tallen said.

She, however, expressed optimism that the Federal Government would defend its citizens, especially children and expedite action for their release.

“I am confident that the military and security agencies are on top of the situation so we must all pray for their safe rescue and release.

“I appeal strongly to the abductors of our innocent children to abandon this heinous act and return our remaining children unharmed to us and their anxious parents,’’ she said.

According to Tallen, the ministry will continue to speak out and condemn kidnapping which is a crime against humanity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the students were abducted in the early hours of Friday.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state said that troops of the Nigeria Army managed to repel the attackers and successfully rescued 180 students and staff of the college.

Aruwan said that 23 female and 16 male students were yet to be accounted for following the attack.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Trailer damages 3 flyover bridges on Lagos -Ibadan expressway
    23 mins ago

    Again, gunmen strike in Benue, kill retired DIG’s wife
    53 mins ago

    Competition for Bola Ahmed Tinubu Unity Cup kicks off in Lagos
    2 hours ago

    Analysis: Whither Nigeria?
    O 2 hours ago

    Terkura Suswam: Ortom vows to chase criminals out of Benue
    2 hours ago

    Pitiful sight as kidnappers release videos of Kaduna students, demand N500m ransom
    8 hours ago

    WTO’s Okonjo-Iweala in 4-day visit to Nigeria
    8 hours ago

    NLNG moves to make Bonny Island a tourist haven  