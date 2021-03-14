Tallen: ‘We’ve cried, pleaded, prayed, fasted for kidnapping of students to stop to no avail’

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has said that the abduction of school children especially young girls, is not good for the safety and sanctity of womanhood.

Tallen made the assertion in a statement on Saturday in Abuja while reacting to the abduction of students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The minister, while condemning the act, pleaded with the abductors to return the students unharmed and safe to their parents.

“The abduction of school children especially young girls, is one too many and is not good for the safety and sanctity of womanhood.

“We have cried, pleaded, prayed and fasted for this to stop to no avail,’’ Tallen said.

She, however, expressed optimism that the Federal Government would defend its citizens, especially children and expedite action for their release.

“I am confident that the military and security agencies are on top of the situation so we must all pray for their safe rescue and release.

“I appeal strongly to the abductors of our innocent children to abandon this heinous act and return our remaining children unharmed to us and their anxious parents,’’ she said.

According to Tallen, the ministry will continue to speak out and condemn kidnapping which is a crime against humanity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the students were abducted in the early hours of Friday.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state said that troops of the Nigeria Army managed to repel the attackers and successfully rescued 180 students and staff of the college.

Aruwan said that 23 female and 16 male students were yet to be accounted for following the attack.