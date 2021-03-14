Wizkid, Burna Boy win Grammy Awards

Sunday, March 14, 2021 10:48 pm


Two Nigeria leading singers, Wizkid, and Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy were winners at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards held on Sunday.

Both singers won their first prize in the globally respected award ceremony for excellence in music production.

Wizkid, also known as Starboy got his first-ever Grammy Award for his contribution to the song Brown Skin Girl with Beyonce and Blue Ivy.

The song won Best Music Video at the Premiere Ceremony of the 63rd GRAMMY Awards.

Wizkid:

On the other hand, Burna Boy has won his first-ever Grammy Award for his self-acclaimed African Giant’s album “Twice as Tall.”

He defeated Antibalas (FU Chronicles), Bebel Gilberto (Agora), Anoushka Shankar (Love Letters), and Tinariwen (Amadjar) to win the Global Music Album winner.

It was Burna Boy’s second Grammy nomination after he lost the 2020 Grammy Award for the Best World Music Album to Angelique Kidjo, whose Celia was adjudged the winner over African Giant and three others.

