Army loses officer, 3 soldiers, kill many terrorists in battle along Lake Chad – Official

Monday, March 15, 2021 10:35 am


File: Nigerian troops after an encounter with Boko Haram terrorists

 

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army has lost an officer and three soldiers in encounters with Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Borno.

But the troops also eliminated scores of the terrorists in the battle which took place around the fringes of  the Tumbus of Lake Chad region on Saturday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Yerima said the troops also destroyed the terrorists’ gun trucks and recovered of large cache of arms and ammunition.

According to him, the combined troops of Sector 2 advanced and cleared Daban Massara and Ali Sherifti villages among other settlements before they harbored for replenishment and retrofitting along the axis.

The army has began the second phase of their operations and advancing along the Kukawa – Monguno road, about 14 kilometers to their base, they sighted terrorists’ gun trucks and swiftly commenced pursuit with heavy fire and deft manouver.

“In the course of the hot pursuit which was aided by air cover provided by the Air Task Team of Operation Lafia Dole, several terrorists were neutralized and their gun trucks destroyed.

“Unfortunately however, one officer and three gallant soldiers paid the supreme sacrifices while those wounded in action are currently receiving medical attention at 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital in Maimalari Cantonment.

“Above is on-the-spot account of the encounter between Nigerian troops and the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Mugono area and environs.

“Members of the public are assured that the troops are on top of the situation and working assiduously to end the insurgency and terrorism in country in line with the directives of the Chief of Army Staff,” he said.

