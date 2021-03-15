Buhari meets WTO D-G, OKonjo-Iweala

Buhari meets WTO D-G, OKonjo-Iweala

Monday, March 15, 2021 5:16 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari and Dr. Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock presidential villa

President Muhammadu Buhari and Dr. Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock presidential villa

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the newly appointed Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria’s former finance minister, who is on a four-day official visit, was accompanied to the villa by the Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Niyi Adebayo; Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama; and  Minister of state for Industry, Trade and Investment, Hajiya Maryam Katagum.

The visiting WTO boss had earlier met with the Ministers of Finance, Dr Zainab Ahmed, and that of Foreign Affairs, Geofrey Onyeama.

Okonjo-Iweala is expected to address the media after the meeting with the president.

Details later.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    President Muhammadu Buhari and Dr. Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock presidential villa 2 hours ago

    Okonjo-Iweala: How WTO will help Nigeria
    3 hours ago

    Flashback: TheNEWS Provides Details of Ibori’s Corruption, Trials
    4 hours ago

    Court reserves judgement till April 19 in money laundering charge against Senator Peter Nwaoboshi
    4 hours ago

    Libya earns over US$1.2 billion in oil revenues by February 2021, says NOC
    5 hours ago

    Biafra: Dokubo free to set up his ‘phantom’ government- FG
    5 hours ago

    At Last They Remember Eastern Railway Corridor
    5 hours ago

    NNPP chieftain asks Gov. Abiodun to end water scarcity in Ogun
    5 hours ago

    Gunmen abduct primary school pupils in Kaduna