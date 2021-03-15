Gunmen abduct primary school pupils in Kaduna

By Mohammad Tijjani

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the abduction of primary school pupils and teachers in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said in a statement that the pupils and teachers were abducted on Monday.

He however said that the number of those abducted has not been ascertained.

“The Kaduna State Government is receiving security reports of kidnapping of some pupils and teachers in a primary school located in Rema, Birnin Gwari local government area.

“According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred at an LEA Primary School in the LGA.

“The Kaduna State Government is currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped and will issue a comprehensive statement as soon as possible,” he stated.