Lai Mohammed congratulates Burna Boy, Whizkid over Grammy Awards

Lai Mohammed congratulates Burna Boy, Whizkid over Grammy Awards

Monday, March 15, 2021 1:32 pm


Wizkid and Burma Boy

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has congratulated music stars Burna Boy and Whizkid over their Grammy Award victories.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Monday, the Minister described the much-deserved awards as fitting rewards for the persistent hardwork of the duo.

He said the awards also represented a global endorsement for the Afrobeat genre of music that has propelled Nigeria’s increasing dominance of the music world.

Alhaji Mohammed expressed the hope that the clinching of the prestigious awards by the two music stars would not only spur them to greater heights, but would also serve as a source of inspiration for others.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    51 seconds ago

    Biafra: Dokubo free to set up his ‘phantom’ government- FG
    5 mins ago

    At Last They Remember Eastern Railway Corridor
    20 mins ago

    NNPP chieftain asks Gov. Abiodun to end water scarcity in Ogun
    52 mins ago

    Gunmen abduct primary school pupils in Kaduna
    2 hours ago

     U.N. Lauds Dangote Women Network
    4 hours ago

    Army loses officer, 3 soldiers, kill many terrorists in battle along Lake Chad – Official
    Mr Philip Peter 6 hours ago

    Woman in police net for killing baby, assaulting husband
    6 hours ago

    Why Buhari should engage ‘mercenaries’ to fight Boko Haram, others – Ndume