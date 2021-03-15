NNPP chieftain asks Gov. Abiodun to end water scarcity in Ogun

NNPP chieftain asks Gov. Abiodun to end water scarcity in Ogun

Monday, March 15, 2021 2:19 pm


Transporting waters in Abeokuta

By Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has challenged Governor Dapo Abiodun to put an end to the acute water shortage being experienced in Abeokuta and Ogun State in general.

Ogun State Chairman of NNPP, Chief Olamiposi Ogini at a stakeholder meeting in Abeokuta said that the Governor didn’t have wait for another epidemic before finding lasting solutions to the issue of water scarcity.

Ogini said his party is challenging the Governor to come out and tell the public his plans to end the water scarcity problem.

He advised the State government to be proactive in finding solution to the water problem, especially in Abeokuta.

His words, “Abeokuta is a capital in Nigeria where there is acute water shortage and I challenge  Governor Dapo Abiodun to come out and tell the good people of Ogun State of his plans concerning this water problem, especially in Abeokuta Metropolis.

“Citizens are lamenting on the scarcity.  It affects their daily activities. Affected areas includes Amolasa, Oke yeke ,ijeun Titun, olomore, Oke Ata ,Omida ,Ibara, Sagamu, Ijebu Ode and other places to mention a few.

“We should not wait until when we have another epidemic or cholera outbreak in Ogun State before the government will be running helter-skelter for solutions.”

