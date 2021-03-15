Woman in police net for killing baby, assaulting husband

Monday, March 15, 2021 8:36 am


Mr Philip Peter

Mr Philip Peter

Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta

A 43-year-old woman, Bisola Awodele has landed behind bars with Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing her baby, secretly burying him in a shallow grave and inflicting grievous bodily harm on her husband.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect gave birth to the baby about eight months ago, but opted to terminate the life “out of frustration.”

The investigating team has since followed her to the secret grave where the carcass of the innocent victim was exhumed.

Bisola’s shoddy past became a matter of investigation when her husband, one Peter Philips ran to Sango Ota Area Command with a first degree burns all over his body.

He reported that his wife, a mother of five accused him of getting drunk at all times, as a result of which she picked a pot containing boiled water and poured the content on his body.

Upon the report,  the area Commander ACP Muhideen Obe quickly directed his Juvenile Welfare Centre, JWC section to effect the arrest of the wife.

The team swiftly moved to the scene where the suspect was promptly apprehended.

On interrogation, the suspect explained to the police how her husband is found of coming home drunk always without contributing anything to the welfare of her and the children.

She stated further that on that fateful day, the husband came home drunk as usual. She further said that while she was complaining about the husband’s act of drunkenness,  the man provoked her by insulting her and her parents. Consequence of that, she poured hot water on his body.

The husband has been taken to the General Hospital Ota where he is presently recuperating.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

