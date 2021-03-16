2020/21 CAF Champions league: Results from Day 4 matches (Group stage)

Group A

AS Vita Club, DR Congo 0-3 Al Ahly, Egypt

Simba, Tanzania 3-0 Al Merrikh, Sudan

Group B

Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan 0-0 Belouizdad, Algeria

Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa 1-0 TP Mazembe, DR Congo

Group C

Horoya, Guinea 0-0 Wydad Casablanca, Morocco

Petro de Luanda, Angola 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa

Group D

Zamalek, Egypt 0-0 Espérance Sportive de Tunis

MC Alger, Algeria 1-0 Teungueth, Senegal

Day 5 matches will be played on 2, 3 April.

In the group stage, each tie will be played on a home-and-away, round-robin basis. The winners and runners-up of each group will advance to the quarter-finals of the knockout stage. (PANA/NAN)