2020/21 CAF Champions league: Results from Day 4 matches (Group stage)

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 11:26 pm


The following are results from Day 4 fixtures in the Group stage of the 2020/21 CAF Champions league, played on Tuesday across the continent.

Group A
AS Vita Club, DR Congo 0-3 Al Ahly, Egypt
Simba, Tanzania 3-0 Al Merrikh, Sudan

Group B
Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan 0-0 Belouizdad, Algeria
Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa 1-0 TP Mazembe, DR Congo

Group C
Horoya, Guinea 0-0 Wydad Casablanca, Morocco
Petro de Luanda, Angola 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa

Group D
Zamalek, Egypt 0-0 Espérance Sportive de Tunis
MC Alger, Algeria 1-0 Teungueth, Senegal

Day 5 matches will be played on 2, 3 April.

In the group stage, each tie will be played on a home-and-away, round-robin basis. The winners and runners-up of each group will advance to the quarter-finals of the knockout stage. (PANA/NAN)

