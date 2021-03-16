Afenifere Leadership:Why Fasoranti Stepped Down for Adebanjo

Afenifere Leader ,Pa Reuben Fasoranti, today, said he would step down and Chief Ayo Adebanjo would take over the leadership of the Pan – Yoruba group, Afenifere.

His Statement is published below:

“As the group needs more than ever before to have an improved organisation with a more effective approach to combat the monstrous invasion of our culture and pride as a people.Only a more alike and active leadership can achieve this. At 95 I am hardly able to provide such and so it is time for me to step aside.

At this junction, I am proud to announce Chief Ayo Adebanjo a politician of the Awolowo school of thought as Acting leader of Afenifere and His Royal Highness, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago in Atakumosa East Local Government Area, as the Deputy Leader.”