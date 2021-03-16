‘He will be missed,’ – Buhari mourns Chidi Izuwah

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his sincere condolences to the family and friends of Chidi Izuwah, the Director General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) who died one Tuesday morning after a protracted illness.

The President, in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity also pay tribute to the late Izuwah who he described as an ‘accomplished Engineer and Management executive who held several positions in the oil and gas sector before joining the public service in 2009.’

”A very dedicated public servant who rose to the position of Director-General of ICRC in 2019, Izuwah was reform oriented and highly skilled, playing very important roles in advancing infrastructure financing in Nigeria with special emphasis on Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).

”He will be missed,” the President said.

The President Buhari added that his thoughts and prayers are with the family, the Government and people of Abia State as they mourn the demise of an illustrious son and notable Nigerian.

He joined the ICRC as the pioneer executive director of the public-private partnership (PPP) resource department before he was appointed the DG of the organisation.