Petrol price: Governors meet on Wednesday

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The 36 members of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, NGF have agreed to a virtual meeting slated for Wednesday. The meeting will among other things deliberate on covid-19 vaccine and fuel price.

This was made known on Monday in a statement by Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the spokesperson of the NGF.

The Punch reports that Bello-Barkindo said Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State, who is the Chairman of NGF Committee on Subsidy on petrol, would brief his colleagues before any decisions on the supply and or retailing of the product is taken.

He added that various issues revolving around the COVID-19 vaccines rollout would feature prominently in the 28th teleconference meeting.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and chairman, NGF committee, said that the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 would brief his colleagues on the situation with the vaccine rollout and the attendant encumbrances.

“On his part, the chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Kayode Fayemi, will update his colleagues on the outcome of his meeting with the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State Universities.

“The educationists met the Forum’s chairman last week and presented a number of requests which they believed would improve education at the subnational level,” he said.

Bello-Barkindo added that the governors would also listen to the activities of the Nigeria Governors’ Spouses Forum.

He said that the meeting, which would commence by 2p.m., would also play host to three external presentations.

He said one of the presentations would be made by the new National Drug Law Enforcement chief, General Buba Marwa, on ‘managing the drug crisis.’

“The Department for International Development will be making a presentation on the NNPC audit reports and what the states should know,” he added.

Bello-Barkindo noted that the last presentation will be on trade facilitation in Nigeria through e-customs and a Public Private Partnership structure in partnership with the British High Commission.