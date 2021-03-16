Troops storm Gamboru, Boko Haram enclave, rescue 60 captives

…recover sophisticated weapons

In continuation of the ongoing offensive operation against the Boko Haram Terrorists and their Islamic State West Africa Province counterpart in the North East, troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have decisively taken out several terrorists after heavy fighting in the early hours of Monday 15 March 2021.

This is contained in a statement signed by Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, Director, Army Public Relations.

The gallant troops who maintained aggressive posture, according to the Army, conducted a fighting patrol along Gulwa and Musuri in Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

At Musuri, troops encountered elements of the terrorist group and swiftly engaged them in firefight which lasted for about 45 minutes. With superior firepower, troops ultimately dominated the area after neutralizing 41 of the terrorists. They also recovered sophisticated weapons and rescued 60 elderly women and children who were in the terrorists’ captivity.

Items recovered from the obliterated fighters include; 12 AK47 rifles, 8 Fabric Nationale (FN) rifles, a motorcycle, 6 bicycles, mechanic tool boxes, a sewing machine, large quantity of batteries used for making Improvised Explosive Devices and sex enhancement drugs amongst other things.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, has already congratulated the gallant troops while urging them to keep up the tempo.

