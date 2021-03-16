UN seeks $1.7bn to help 6.6m people in South Sudan

The United Nations (UN) on Tuesday officially launched the South Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan for 2021, seeking 1.7 billion U.S. dollars to address the humanitarian needs of 6.6 million people in 2021.

Alain Noudehou, humanitarian coordinator in South Sudan said the funds would enable the humanitarian community to reach more than 6 million people with urgent life-saving assistance and protection by the end of 2021.

“Our immediate priorities include sustaining our response in the most food-insecure areas and preparing for the upcoming rainy season, which is forecasted to lead once again to major floods,” Noudehou said in a statement issued in Juba.

The UN said South Sudan is expected to experience devastating flooding again in 2021 which affected almost one million people in both 2019 and 2020.

The ongoing sub-national violence and localized conflicts in many parts of the country, combined with the disruptive impacts of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) on markets, services, and movements, have led to a substantial increase in vulnerabilities.

“As a result, South Sudan is facing its highest levels of food insecurity and malnutrition since independence 10 years ago.

“The upcoming lean season from May to July is expected to be the most severe on record,” said the UN.

Noudehou said throughout these various shocks, the affected communities continued to demonstrate a great sense of solidarity.

“I call on the government, development partners, donors, and aid organisations to match their solidarity with unwavering support,” he added.

The UN official said conflict, displacement, loss of livelihoods, inability to reach healthcare, and lack of access to schools had created urgent humanitarian and protection needs, especially for women and children.

Noudehou stated that thousands of humanitarian workers — most of the South Sudanese — are working tirelessly to save lives and provide humanitarian assistance to people in the areas of greatest need. (Xinhua/NAN)