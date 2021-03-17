Biden: How to apply, qualify for asylum in U.S.

Biden: How to apply, qualify for asylum in U.S.

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 10:25 am


Biden: advises migrants on how to apply and get asylum in the US

Biden: advises migrants on how to apply and get asylum in the US

Majority of migrants crossing the border with the U.S. are immediately sent back, so the better option for them would be to apply for asylum from home countries and check whether they qualify before coming over.

U.S. President Joe Biden said this in an interview with ABC News on Wednesday.

“Let’s get something straight though. The vast majority of people crossing the border are being sent back. Immediately sent back,” Biden replied after being asked if he welcomes migrants in the US.

According to Biden, the new administration prioritises setting an organisational structure that would allow to house unaccompanied children and help them find their parents, creating facilities “in place” for asylum applications and otherwise taking control of “the mess that was inherited.”

“I can say quite clearly — don’t come over. And the process of getting set up, and it’s not going to take a whole long time, is to be able to apply for asylum in place.

“So don’t leave your town or city or community.

“We are going to make sure we have facilities in those cities and towns run by DHS (Department of Homeland Security) and also access with the HHS, Health and Human Services, to say you can apply for asylum from where you are right now,” Biden stressed.

However, as the president told ABC News, the main goal of the U.S. in handling the immigration crisis is to address the root causes of mass migration — violence, natural disasters, and poor economic conditions in the home countries.

Biden has consistently criticised U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration’s hardline policies, especially the controversial “zero tolerance” policy under which federal authorities separated children from their families after they illegally cross the border.

Parents were sent to federal jails to await their hearing, while children stayed in shelters operated by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The policy has been reviewed after receiving massive backlash, but hundreds of migrant children reportedly still remain separated from their families. (Sputnik/NAN)

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    Pinnick, Odegbami to speak at Football Business Forum
    18 mins ago

    Review of Dark Hearts (Collection of Short Stories from Decided Cases)
    44 mins ago

    Like a Plane Flying Without a Pilot
    EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa and President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock presidential villa 2 hours ago

    Buhari happy with what I’m doing in EFCC – Bawa
    Governor Godwin Obaseki: says 13 per cent derivation payment not enough to develop Niger Delta 3 hours ago

    Obaseki: 13 per cent derivation not enough to develop Niger Delta
    3 hours ago

    Nigerien Govt declares day of mourning for 58  civilians massacred
    New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo 4 hours ago

    New York governor should resign if sexual misconduct allegation confirmed – Biden
    4 hours ago

    Kwara insists on use of hijab by Muslim students, orders reopening of 10 schools