Kogi: Fire accident victim cries out for help

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Efforts by Doctors at the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital to save the life of a female fire accident victim, Mrs Comfort Ajayi, are being hampered by lack of funds.

The woman has cried out for help over the N700,000 required for her treatment to progress.

The News gathered that the fire that invalidated her health was caused by a midnight power surge and electrical spark sometimes last week.

Members of the family were said to have successfully ran out of the house that was in flames when suddenly, comfort noticed that one of her children could not be accounted for.

Without giving thought to the danger, the worried mother was said to have immediately dashed back into the house in search of the missing child.

She was trapped by the raging fire.

But the good news was that the child for which she got trapped in the flame was also brought to safety without any hurt.

Comfort is now in critical condition at the Federal medical center Lokoja where she is receiving treatment and requires assistance from the public.

The money needed for her treatment and operation is N700, 000. Any assistance could be sent to the husband’s account number Femi Ajayi First Bank 3123457366.