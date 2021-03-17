New York governor should resign if sexual misconduct allegation confirmed – Biden

New York governor should resign if sexual misconduct allegation confirmed – Biden

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 9:57 am


New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo

U.S. President Joe Biden told ABC News that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign if allegations that he sexually harassed and assaulted women were confirmed by an ongoing investigation.

When asked if he thought Cuomo should resign if the investigation confirms sexual misconduct, Biden briefly said “yes.”

“I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too,” the president added.

At the same time, Biden noted that there should be an investigation to determine whether the allegations put by several women were true.

At least seven women have accused Cuomo, 63, of harassment, with one claiming that he forcibly tried to kiss her, and another saying that he effectively propositioned another for sex.

The most explosive allegation is that he put his hand uninviting under the shirt of a female colleague and groped her.

Cuomo vowed last week not to bow to political pressure and step down over allegations that he sexually harassed and assaulted women who worked under him, saying he was confident a state investigation would clear him.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has opened an independent investigation into the allegations.

Dozens of U.S. politicians have called on Cuomo to step down over the sex scandal.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    12 mins ago

    Pinnick, Odegbami to speak at Football Business Forum
    22 mins ago

    Review of Dark Hearts (Collection of Short Stories from Decided Cases)
    48 mins ago

    Like a Plane Flying Without a Pilot
    EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa and President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock presidential villa 2 hours ago

    Buhari happy with what I’m doing in EFCC – Bawa
    Governor Godwin Obaseki: says 13 per cent derivation payment not enough to develop Niger Delta 3 hours ago

    Obaseki: 13 per cent derivation not enough to develop Niger Delta
    Biden: advises migrants on how to apply and get asylum in the US 3 hours ago

    Biden: How to apply, qualify for asylum in U.S.
    3 hours ago

    Nigerien Govt declares day of mourning for 58  civilians massacred
    4 hours ago

    Kwara insists on use of hijab by Muslim students, orders reopening of 10 schools