Pinnick, Odegbami to speak at Football Business Forum

Pinnick, Odegbami to speak at Football Business Forum

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 1:30 pm


Segun Odegbami

Minister of Youth and sports Development Chief Sunday Dare, NFF President Mr. Pinnick Amaju, and Former Green Eagles player Chief Segun Odegbami and others will be charting a new course for Nigerian football business at the Football Stakeholders Forum.
The event slated for the 26th of March, 2021 will be at the Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Oloyo Village,Akanran, Ibadan, Oyo state.

According to a statement by the Director of Grassroots sports Development Dr. Ademola Are, the event which will be attended by football stakeholders is to deliberate on how to leverage on the untapped business opportunities in Nigerian Football.
While the Minister would declare the event opened with a Keynote adress, Amaju will speak on : The business opportunities in Football and administrative Management.

Chief Segun Odegbami will be speaking on : Managing Football Administration in the 21st Century, Creating an Efficient Structure. Former Director General of the National sports Commission Dr. Patrick Ekeji will lend his wealth of experience by speaking on : Creating a Development Pathway for Nigerian Youth through Sports.

Amaju Pinnick

Other speakers include Ms. Aisha Falode who will focus on : Role of Sports in empowering the Girl Child, Brands Expert Femi Adeagbo is to speak on : Creating Football Brands and Managing the Success, while the Vice Chairman of Osun United Football Club Vincent Akinbami will be speaking on : Running an Efficient Football League in Nigeria.

The event is expected to attract other major stakeholders.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    Review of Dark Hearts (Collection of Short Stories from Decided Cases)
    44 mins ago

    Like a Plane Flying Without a Pilot
    EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa and President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock presidential villa 2 hours ago

    Buhari happy with what I’m doing in EFCC – Bawa
    Governor Godwin Obaseki: says 13 per cent derivation payment not enough to develop Niger Delta 3 hours ago

    Obaseki: 13 per cent derivation not enough to develop Niger Delta
    Biden: advises migrants on how to apply and get asylum in the US 3 hours ago

    Biden: How to apply, qualify for asylum in U.S.
    3 hours ago

    Nigerien Govt declares day of mourning for 58  civilians massacred
    New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo 4 hours ago

    New York governor should resign if sexual misconduct allegation confirmed – Biden
    4 hours ago

    Kwara insists on use of hijab by Muslim students, orders reopening of 10 schools