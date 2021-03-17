Why we are detaining ex-JAMB Registrar, Dibu Ojerinde – ICPC

By Philomina Attah

Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, former Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been detained for questioning, over allegations of multiple identities, abuse of office, money laundering, tax evasion and making false statements to public officials.

Ojerinde was arrested on Monday in Abuja, by operatives of the commission by operatives of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission,ICPC

Mrs Azuka Ogugua, ICPC spokesperson who announced this in a statement, on Wednesday said ICPC is investigating Ojerinde, for allegedly misappropriating N900 million and other multiple frauds, while heading JAMB and the National Examination Council.

“The former JAMB boss is also being questioned by the Commission for allegedly awarding fraudulent contracts to shell companies which cannot be traced.

“He was alleged to have awarded contracts for the supply of pencil and eraser at the cost of N450 million each, to Double 07 Concept Limited and Pristine Global Concept Limited, respectively, between 2013 and 2014 while heading JAMB.

“There is no evidence to show that the items, which are examination materials, were supplied as the contractors cannot be found.

“Similar contracts were allegedly awarded to Solid Figures Limited, Holywalk Limited, and other companies for various sums without any trace of execution, ” she said.

According to her, Ojerinde was being held on a remand warrant and would soon be charged to court after the conclusion of investigation.