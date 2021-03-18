Biafra Customary Govt: We’re waiting to see what Buhari will do – Wike’s ally, Nwanosike

By Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Samuel Nwanosike the Chairman of Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State and a close ally of Governor Nyesom Wike has described Asari Dokubo, the self-declared leader of Biafra Customary Government as an “empty attention seeker.”

Nwanosike was reacting to recent declaration of Biafra Customary Government by Dokubo.

“The other day he declared customary country of the Biafra people in Nigeria. Well, we’re waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari if he will not do what he is supposed to do because enough is enough for that Asari Dokubo.

According to Nwanosike,” I heard one young man say he’s a former militant. He said his name is Asari Dokubo, a compound illiterate that don’t know where he comes from.

“He had the tenacity to come and say that Nyesom Wike is building ten bridges, that have no economic benefits for Rivers people, it’s only an illiterate that will talk about flyover, that it’s an economic waste. He has just fooled himself. Asari Dokubo has just fooled himself.

“Today in this Rivers state, the four Ikwere local government, the 60 Ikwere speaking communities are loyal to Nyesom Wike and we are ready to follow him anywhere he goes to. Whichsoever direction Nyesom Wike face we’ll follow him.

“Asari, listen and listen to me, my name is Nwanosike Samuel, we’re not afraid of you. We are all Rivers people, nobody is more Rivers than any other person. Asari Dokubo says he’s a militant. He has misled a lot of youths for his own personal gain. Rivers people are wiser now.

“He’s making noise that 2023 he’ll seize power by force. In Ikwere Local government here we are unmovable. Are we movable? We’re unshakable. We have lions and tigers in Ikwere local government.

“We don’t need to talk, when the time come for election, let Asari leave Asari Toru local government and come to Ikwere and face us so that he’ll know the kind of people he’s meeting with.