CAN blames Kwara Governor for hijab crisis, asks FG to intervene

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN has blamed the Kwara State Government for the religious crisis rocking the State over wearing of hijab in mission schools and called for Federal Government’s intervention in the matter.

The apex Christian body made its position known on Wednesday in a statement by its General Secretary, Joseph Daramola.

Daramola noted that the hasty reopening of schools without resolving the underlining issues made suspected hoodlums to vandalise churches and mission schools with impunity.

He said some innocent Christians were being violently attacked under the watch of the governor.

“The Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, should be held responsible if the matter degenerates because it was his pronouncement on the issue of hijab wearing in violation of the court directive on the matter to maintain status quo until the matter is finally resolved by the court that led to this trouble.

“Wisdom is required by those in leadership to handle sensitive issues such as that of religion so as not to precipitate war. If any damage is done to any church or anyone is injured on this matter, the Governor of Kwara State will be held responsible,” Daramola said.

He expressed disappointment that a government installed democratically will “become insensitive to the plight and the yearning of the people as if the governor was voted into the office primarily to protect his own religion.”