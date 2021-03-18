“He is Ijaw, how will he claim what is for the Igbo?” Wike reacts to Dokubo’s declaration of Biafra Govt

Thursday, March 18, 2021 4:02 pm


Wike and Dokubo

 

By Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has mocked ex-Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo over his declaration that he is now the leader of a new Biafra Defacto Customary Government.

The Governor described the claim by the ex-militant as a publicity stunt  to attract desperately needed attention as he is not even of Igbo extraction.

Wike, during an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday night, said the ex-agitator has not been at the limelight for quite a while and he is trying to gain publicity.

He added that he is achieving his aim as Nigerians are trying to give him publicity.

Wike said “I have not responded to Asari because I don’t want to give him publicity. Let us see the people he has. There are issues that I don’t want to discuss and Asari is one of them. Asari works for the government today, tomorrow he comes and abuses the federal government.

“He accused me and my (Ikwerre) ethnic group that we are Igbos, that we do not have oil wells. He is Ijaw, Ijaw is not Igbo, how will he claim what is for the Igbos?”.

