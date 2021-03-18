Notorious serial killer arrested in Ogun

By Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Officers of Ogun State Police command have arrested one Suleiman Ganiyu, described as a notorious serial killer and member of Eiye cult group.

The suspect had been on wanted list of the Command for sometime before his arrest.

The Police Command in a statement released in Abeokuta by its spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a distress call from Itamerin Comprehensive High School Ago-Iwoye that he came to the school premises and started shooting sporadically simply because his younger brother who is a student of the school was beaten.

Upon the distress call, the DPO Ago-Iwoye, CSP Paul Omiwole led his patrol team to the school but before their arrival, the suspect has ran away.

But he was subsequently traced to his hideout at Imosan Street Oru-Ijebu where he was eventually apprehended.

On interrogation, he confessed being a leading member of Eiye confraternity.

He confessed further that he was the one who killed one Awokale Olusegun a.k.a Lala on the 27th of February 2020 over a supremacy battle following which he was declared wanted by the police.

He also confessed being responsible for the death of one “Babasco” and one Dapo at Ijebu-Igbo in 2015 during a clash between his group and Aye cult group.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect was the brain behind a series of violent cult related clashes in Ago-Iwoye, Awa-Ijebu, Oru-Ijebu, Ilaponu and Ijebu-Igbo in the recent past.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and subsequent prosecution.