Principal’s  Cup Zonal Final  begins 

Principal’s  Cup Zonal Final  begins 

Thursday, March 18, 2021 12:40 am


 

File photo: Football

The National Principal’s  Cup zonal finals gets under way  in the six geo political zones from Thursday  March 18th- 22nd  to determine the  teams that would vie for honours in the grand  finale in  Abuja.

According  to  a statement  by the Chairman  of the  Main organizing committee Dr Ademola  Are” The state’s  finals  went well and we look forward to the zonal finals with lots of excitement. The teams are in high spirits and  the coordinators have been  given a marching order to organise  hitchfree zonal finals as we witnessed in the states. All hands must be on deck to make it grand so that sponsors  can be attracted to  be part of the next edition.”
In the North East Zone, the   August 27th   Stadium, Damaturu will  host; hostilities  at North Central Zone would be  at the  Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos; in the North West Zone,  the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna will take centre stage. The Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu will be the centre for the South East Zone . Teams in the South West  will slug it out at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan with Sharks Stadium, Adokiye Amaesimaka Stadium  and Civic Centre in Port Harcourt the action  spots for the South South.
The six finalists from these zones will converge in Abuja for the finals from March 27th- 31st.
The National Principal’s Cup is an Initiative of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development   Chief Sunday  Dare meant to   discover talents in secondary  schools. Three events: Football,  table Tennis and  Atheletics  are  featuring  in the  competition.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    LIRS Charges Taxable Residents of Lagos State to File Returns For 2021 Assessment Year
    2 hours ago

    Lagos will continue to collaborate with NDLEA on drug crisis, Sanwo-Olu assures Marwa
    Comfort Ajayi: The fire accident victim 5 hours ago

    Kogi: Fire accident victim cries out for help
    AstraZeneca VACCINE 9 hours ago

    The AstraZeneca scare
    Port Harcourt refinery: to be rehabilitated 9 hours ago

    JUST IN: Nigerian Govt approves $1.5bn for rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery
    Ojerinde, ex-JAMB Registrar arrested by ICPC 10 hours ago

    Why we are detaining ex-JAMB Registrar, Dibu Ojerinde – ICPC
    11 hours ago

    Money Laundering charge: Court adjourns till 24 March for Ikuforiji, aide to enter defence
    13 hours ago

    Pinnick, Odegbami to speak at Football Business Forum