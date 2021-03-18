Three members of ISPAC vigilance group arraigned for murder in Port Harcourt

Three members of ISPAC vigilance group arraigned for murder in Port Harcourt

Thursday, March 18, 2021 9:39 am


Police:

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has arraigned three members of the Igwuruta Security Peace Advisory Committee, ISPAC, before a Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt,on a seven- count charge of murder, possession of illegal firearms and indiscriminate shooting.

The suspects:  Ikechukwu Amadi, Bright Nwogu and Chikwado Donatus and others at large were also charged for unlawful assault on Police officers, conspiracy, stealing of AK47 rifle and handcuff valued at one million, ten thousand naira, which are properties belonging to the Nigerian Police Force, an offence punishable under Criminal code of Rivers State law.

The suspects were alleged to have murdered one Princewill Ogbonda and Peter Opurum in Igwuruta Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State on the 21st November 2020. on 21st November 2020.

According to the charge sheet, the remains of the victims were buried in an unknown place by the ISPAC members without the consent of the family members

The Presiding Magistrate, Enyidah John-Kennedy did not allow the charge to be read, and no plea was taken by the accused persons.

He, however, ordered that the case file be transmitted to the Department of Public Prosecution, DPP for advise and adjourned the suit to 29th April, for a possible hearing.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    45 mins ago

    Notorious serial killer arrested in Ogun
    1 hour ago

    Police arrest alleged kidnap kingpin in Ogun
    The three OPC members 2 hours ago

    Iskilu Wakili: OPC members charged with murder, arson, remanded
    2 hours ago

    CAN blames Kwara Governor for hijab crisis, asks FG to intervene
    10 hours ago

    LIRS Charges Taxable Residents of Lagos State to File Returns For 2021 Assessment Year
    10 hours ago

    Lagos will continue to collaborate with NDLEA on drug crisis, Sanwo-Olu assures Marwa
    10 hours ago

    Principal’s  Cup Zonal Final  begins 
    Comfort Ajayi: The fire accident victim 13 hours ago

    Kogi: Fire accident victim cries out for help