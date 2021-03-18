Three members of ISPAC vigilance group arraigned for murder in Port Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has arraigned three members of the Igwuruta Security Peace Advisory Committee, ISPAC, before a Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt,on a seven- count charge of murder, possession of illegal firearms and indiscriminate shooting.

The suspects: Ikechukwu Amadi, Bright Nwogu and Chikwado Donatus and others at large were also charged for unlawful assault on Police officers, conspiracy, stealing of AK47 rifle and handcuff valued at one million, ten thousand naira, which are properties belonging to the Nigerian Police Force, an offence punishable under Criminal code of Rivers State law.

The suspects were alleged to have murdered one Princewill Ogbonda and Peter Opurum in Igwuruta Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State on the 21st November 2020. on 21st November 2020.

According to the charge sheet, the remains of the victims were buried in an unknown place by the ISPAC members without the consent of the family members

The Presiding Magistrate, Enyidah John-Kennedy did not allow the charge to be read, and no plea was taken by the accused persons.

He, however, ordered that the case file be transmitted to the Department of Public Prosecution, DPP for advise and adjourned the suit to 29th April, for a possible hearing.