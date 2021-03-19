EFCC’s Bawa warns ‘Whistleblowers’

EFCC’s Bawa warns ‘Whistleblowers’

Friday, March 19, 2021 4:28 pm


EFCC Executive Chairman, Abdulrashed Bawa,

EFCC Executive Chairman, Abdulrashed Bawa,

The Economic and Financial crimes Commission, EFCC, has expressed concern about the activities of supposed whistleblowers who mislead the agency through false information.

The Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Abdurasheed Bawa, said despite due diligence by the EFCC, scarce investigative resources have been wasted by the agency in following up  false leads that frequently comes to dead end.

He said the activities of false whistle blowers detract from the noble intendment of the Whistblower Policy of the Federal Government which seek to incentivize information leading to the recovery of stolen wealth.

Noting that the Whistleblower Policy was not designed as a tool for unscrupulous citizens to send law enforcement agencies on wild goose chase or set them against their perceived enemies, he vowed that the EFCC will not hesitate to prosecute any whistle blower who willfully provides the agency with false information.

He, however, reiterated the Commission’s preparedness to work with genuine whistleblowers and acknowledged the breakthroughs which the EFCC recorded in its assets recovery drive, using information supplied by whistleblowers.

He advised genuine informants to be cautious and ensure that they have accurate information before engaging with the agency.

Bawa assured that the Directorate of Intelligence which was recently created, will henceforth ensure that all information received by the EFCC is subjected to rigorous due diligence before action is taken.

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Samia Suluhu Hassan 23 mins ago

    Suluhu Hassan sworn in as Tanzania’s first female president
    Justice Tanko Muhammad, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN). 1 hour ago

    NJC sends 18 names to Buhari for appointment as Appeal Court judges (full list)
    2 hours ago

    Europa League quarter-finals: Manchester United to meet Granada, Arsenal face Slavia
    Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadanland.: bid to sack him failed 2 hours ago

    Court dismisses suit seeking nullification of Olubadan’s appointment
    Champions League 2020/2021: Quarter finals draw released 2 hours ago

    UCL 2020/2021 quarter-finals: Liverpool land Real Madrid, Bayern face PSG
    3 hours ago

    Nigerian Government Seeks Synergy Against Fire Disasters 
    4 hours ago

    Kwara: Hijab war in the State of Harmony
    5 hours ago

    Police Charge 3 Men With Alleged Land Grabbing