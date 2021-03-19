Flykite Promotions boss, Jenkins Alumona, emerges Lagos Boxing Association chairman

Friday, March 19, 2021 11:46 pm


Jenkins Alumona, Chief Executive Officer of Flykite Promotions has been named as Chairman of the Lagos State Boxing Association (LSBA).

Alumona was sworn-in at the inauguration ceremony of the board members of the various Lagos State Sports associations conducted by the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, on Friday.

Also inaugurated on the LSBA board were Anthony Adeyinka as Vice-Chairman, boxing legend and Coach, Joe Mensah; Damilola James, Koye Sowemimo and Oluwadare Afolayan as members.

Sola Aiyepeku, Executive Chairman of the Lagos state sports commission, said the new board members were appointed following their keen interest and contributions to sports development, as well as their service to humanity.

Aiyepeku charged the new appointees to transform their associations in line with the commission’s aim of building a sustainable, vibrant sports industry.

He also urged them to organise at least two events every quarter to drive the discovery and development of talents at all levels, including students and youths.

The chairman also directed all associations to hold their inaugural meetings before the end of the month and chart a new course for Lagos state sports.

Alumona in his reaction said it was time for the state boxing board to harness the great potentials represented via the over 750 boxing clubs across Lagos with 22,000 registered members.

This, he said, included young boxers from the age of 10 upwards.

Flykite Promotions is the promoter and organiser of GOtv Boxing Night, the biggest boxing event in Nigeria.

Other chairmen inaugurated included,  Adebiyi Fetuga for Golf, Yemi Adeyeye for Volleyball, Biodun Ogidan for Baseball, Lekan Thomas for Chess, Tokunbor Agoro for Lawn Tennis and Frank Ozomah for Cycling.

