NJC sends 18 names to Buhari for appointment as Appeal Court judges (full list)

Friday, March 19, 2021 4:18 pm


Justice Tanko Muhammad, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The National Judicial Council has recommended 26 candidates to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointment as Justices of Court of Appeal.

Spokesperson of NJC, Soji Oye, in a statement on Friday said the NJC also recommended eight persons for appointment as Head of Courts in Nigeria.

According to him, the decision to recommend the Judges for the various appointments was taken at the 94th Meeting of NJC held on 17 to 18 December, 2020 under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad.

Read the statement in full:

PRESS RELEASE: NJC RECOMMENDS APPOINTMENT OF TWENTY-SIX (26) JUDICIAL OFFICERS, EIGHTEEN (18) JUSTICES OF THE COURT OF APPEAL AND EIGHT (8) HEADS OF COURT; EMPANELS COMMITTEE TO INVESTIGATE ONE JUDGE; ISSUES TWO STRONG WARNING LETTERS TO JUDGES.

The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR, at its 94th Meeting held on 17 to 18 December, 2020, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and the Governors of Rivers, Nasarawa, Kogi, Jigawa, Ebonyi and Delta States twenty-six (26) successful candidates for appointment as Justices of Court of Appeal and Heads of Court in Nigeria.

They are as follows:

EIGHTEEN (18) JUSTICES, COURT OF APPEAL

Hon. Justice Bature Isah Gafai

Hon. Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo

Hon. Justice Waziri Abdul-Azeez

Hon. Justice Yusuf Alhaji Bashir

Hon. Justice Usman A. Musale

Hon. Justice Jauro Ibrahim Wakili

Hon. Justice Abba Bello Mohammed

Hon. Grand Kadi Mohammed Danjuma

Hon. Justice Danlami Zama Senchi

Hon. Justice Mohammed Lawal Abubakar

Hon. Justice Hassan Muslim Sule

Hon. Justice Amadi Kenneth Ikechukwu

Hon. Justice Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen

Hon. Justice Sybil Onyeji Nwaka Gbagi

Hon. Justice Olasumbo Olanrewaju Goodluck

Hon. Justice Banjoko Adebukunola Adeoti Ibironke

Hon. Justice Olabode Abimbola Adegbehingbe

Hon. Justice Bola Samuel Ademola

CHIEF JUDGE, FCT, ABUJA

Hon. Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi

CHIEF JUDGE, RIVERS STATE

Hon. Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi

CHIEF JUDGE, NASARAWA STATE

Hon. Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu

 CHIEF JUDGE, KOGI STATE

Hon. Justice Sunday Omeiza Otu

CHIEF JUDGE, JIGAWA STATE

Hon. Justice Umar Maigari Sadiq

CHIEF JUDGE, EBONYI STATE

Hon. Justice Ngene Anagu Elvis

CHIEF JUDGE, DELTA STATE

Hon. Justice Theresa T. Obiajulu Ogochukwu Diai

PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, DELTA STATE

Hon. Justice Patience Onuwa Elumeze

