In Dar es Salam today, Friday, 19 March Dr.Samia Suluhu Hassan, 61, was sworn in as Tanzanian first female president. That was after John Magufuli succumbed to heart attack.

In her words as she was sworn in:

“I, Samia Suluhu Hassan, promise to be honest and obey and protect the constitution of Tanzania.”

She is following the footstep of Ethiopia’s President, Sahle-Work Zewde.