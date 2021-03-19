Police Charge 3 Men With Alleged Land Grabbing

Three men, Bakare Semiu; Ayorinde Tomori and Hassan Akinsola, were today, brought before Yaba Chief Magistrate Court, by the men of Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit (IGP Monitoring Unit) on alleged offences bordering on conspiracy, unlawful invasion, land grabbing, and conducts likely to breach public peace.

The three men and others said to be at large, according to the police, committed the alleged offences on November 12, 2020, at Ginti, Ijede, Ikorodu.

The prosecutor, Barrister Morufu Animashaun, told the court that the three defendants and others now at large, in an attempt to forcefully take over large expanse of land belonging to Banjoko Ogidi families, procured some armed hoodlums who invaded the community.

Animashaun also told the court that during the Unlawful invasion of Ginti community by the defendants and their armed hoodlums, the dou of Ogidi Kabir and AlfaTaofeek Lawani, sustained head injury, after they were hit with axe by the armed hoodlums.

Animashaun told the court that the alleged offences are contrary to sections 411, 52, 173 and 148 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and punishable under section 168 (2) of the same law.

The defendants denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Following their not guilty plea, the prosecutor, Barrister Animashaun urged the court to remand them in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), till the determination of the charge.

However, lawyers to the defendants, R. O. Y. Ogbara and Dayo Abida, pleaded with the court to admit their clients to bail in the most liberal terms, saying that the offences against them are bailable ones.

In her ruling, Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500, 000, 00, with two sureties each.

Chief Magistrate Adedayo also ordered that one of the sureties must be a landed property owner within Lagos State and the second surety must be a religious leader of traditional ruler in the State, with evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State government.

The Chief Magistrate also ordered that the verifying Officer must depose to an affidavit of verification, while adjourned the matter till May 11, for trial, ordered that the defendants be remanded in the custody of NCoS till the perfection of the bail terms.