UCL 2020/2021 quarter-finals: Liverpool land Real Madrid, Bayern face PSG

Friday, March 19, 2021 3:16 pm


Champions League 2020/2021: Quarter finals draw released

By Muhyideen Jimoh

Liverpool have been drawn against Real Madrid in the European Champions League quarter-finals, a repeat of the 2018 final, with Chelsea facing surprise package FC Porto.

In the draws held on Friday at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, Holders Bayern Munich face last year’s losing finalists Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

While Premier League leaders Manchester City will battle Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

The first legs of this season’s quarter-final clashes will take place on April 6 and 7, with the return dates being staged a week later.

Semi-final encounters are slated for April 27 and 28, with the second legs a week later.

The Champions League final will take place on May 29 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

European Champions League Quarter Finals Draw

1. Manchester City (England) vs Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

2. FC Porto (Portugal) vs Chelsea (England)

3. Bayern Munich (Germany) vs PSG (France)

4. Real Madrid (Spain) vs Liverpool (England)

