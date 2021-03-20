Armstrong Lauds Gov Abiodun Over Cargo Airport

The CEO of Aerofield Homes, Mr ‘Tope Armstrong Akintunde has for the umpteenth time described the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun as a role model in good governance and whose major concern revolves around enhancing the economic prosperity of the state and lifting many residents out of poverty.

Akintunde said that he was particularly happy that in the face of the dwindling fortune of revenue from oil, Gov Abiodun has deemed it fit to build a strong economic base for the state through the resuscitated Agro-Cargo Airport project at Iperu as well as the massive investment in agriculture and infrastructures.

The APC chieftain in a chat with our Correspondent explained that “it is a thing of joy to have seen the Gov Abiodun running the affairs of the state without the prism of vindictive or partisan politics.

“This is quite evident in the decision of the governor to complete many abandoned projects of immediate past government of Sen Ibikunle Amosun despite the former governor’s stiff opposition to Abiodun’s emergence as the governor of the state as well as the resuscitated Agro-Cargo Airport project started long ago in 2008 by the PDP government of Otunba Gbenga Daniel”.

Akintunde said ” I am particularly excited about the bold step taken by Gov Abiodun to kick start the long abandoned multibillion naira Agro-Cargo Airport project. It’s a project with huge potentials to redefine positively the socio-economics dynamics of the state. It will create jobs in their thousands, open up the state for more investment, increase revenue generation for the state, boosts the agricultural sector and ultimately enhance the economic prosperity of the residents of the state”.

He said just as the governor had assured the Sen. Smart Adeyemi led Senate Committee on Aviation during its visit to the governor recently that the first phase of the Agro Cargo Airport is slated for commissioning by May next year, the people of the state irrespective of their political leanings should rally round the governor to make this dream a reality.