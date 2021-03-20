Average price for cooking gas up in February – NBS

By Folasade Akpan

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Saturday said the average price for refilling five kilogrammes (5kg cylinder of Cooking Gas) increased to N2,018.91 in February from N1,949.02 in January.

The bureau said this in its “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch’’ for February 2021 obtained from its website in Abuja.

The NBS said that the price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas increased by 3.59 per cent month-on-month and by 1.18 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.

According to it, states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder cooking gas are Bauchi N2, 487.46; Adamawa N2, 396.99; and Borno N2,396.22.

It added that states with the lowest average price for refilling 5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Ebonyi N1,756.25; Kogi, N1,775; and Jigawa N1,795.

“Similarly, average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas increased by 4.45 per cent month-on-month and by 4.38 per cent year-on-year to N4, 363.51 in February from N4,177.55 in January.

“States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Sokoto N4, 884.04, Cross River N4,853.57 and Bauchi N4,682.50.

“States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Zamfara N3,754.25, Kaduna N3,858.33 and Katsina N3,988.99.”

It said that the various prices were collected across all the 774 local governments in the states, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), from over 10, 000 respondents and locations.

The NBS said its audit team subsequently conducted randomly selected verification of prices recorded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), however, reports that domestic gas users in the Nyanya-Jikwoyi-Karshi axis of FCT coughed out N5,000 to fill a 12.5kg cylinder on Saturday.

Investigation revealed the the price changed from N4,600 since March 17.