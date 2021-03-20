Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler in Ogun

Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler in Ogun

Saturday, March 20, 2021 5:55 pm


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria

By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

A traditional ruler, Oba Tajudeen Omotayo, the Oba Alade Meta of  Imope land, a community in Ijebu Igbo area of Ogun State was on Saturday abducted by some yet to be identified gunmen.

Available details of the circumstances in which the traditional was abducted are still sketchy.

But sources from the town said the Oba left his palace around 11  am with his butter colored special utility vehicle with plate number W 3J9 Ogun for Ijebu-Ode.

And on his way back home around 3:00pm, the unknown gun men accosted him at Okeeri of area of Imope and took him away leaving his vehicle on the road.

 

