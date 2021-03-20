Kogi Governor promises 2 houses, scholarships for family of his late escort rider

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has described the death of an escort outrider in his convoy, Inspector Aminu Salihu, as a personal loss.

Salihu died in an accident on Monday 15th March in Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

The Governor made his feelings known during a condolence visit to the family the late outrider in Abuja on Saturday.

In an emotion laden voice, Bello described the death of Aminu as a huge loss, not just to his family, friends but to the nation.

“Inspector Aminu’s death came when the nation needs him most, he was a gentleman, diligent and highly professional. He brought finesse and dexterity to policing. This is a personal huge loss to me and the country at large” he said.

Governor Bello while condoling with the deceased two wives, five children and mother in Abuja, made cash donations to the family.

He also promised to deliver two houses to the family in Kubwa area where they reside as well as give scholarships to the children left behind by late Inspector Aminu.

In her response, the senior wife of the deceased, Martha Ode Aminu, thanked the governor for identifying and standing by them at their grieving moments.

Mrs Aminu who was full of emotion disclosed that their late husband had always described the governor as his source of light, noting that the governor has proven that to them at their trying moment.

“Thank you, your Excellency. Our late husband has told us several times that you are the source of his light. That you have been his hope and that we should continue to pray for you.

“Your Excellency, you have demonstrated what my late husband has told us about you this morning. Thank you for lightening up our grieving moods.

“I pray that whatever you are looking for in this life, God will grant you. No obstacle can stand your way to deprive you of your heart desires. We are very grateful to your excellency and God Almighty will reward you,”

Late Inspector Aminu Salifu was the nation’s best and most celebrated outrider for many years until his death.