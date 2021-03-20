Ooni trains 100 women in tie and dye fabrics

*Celebrates International Women’s Day with people with disability

The Arole Oduduwa & Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, in his unique gesture, recently spent the day which was for the commemoration of the International Women’s Day, 2021 with persons with disability, during which he gave them moral and material supports.

The persons who have different challenges including those who could not see, walk and hear among others stormed the ancient Ile Oodua Palace of Ile-Ife to attend the event tagged ‘Ability in Disability’ which the Ooni executed THROUGH a Toronto Canada based NGO, Hope4Sure Foundation.

During the day-long event, several activities including talent displays during which the persons showcased their potentials which included singing, dancing, choreography, graphics designs, paintings and many more to the admiration of the hosting Ooni and the happy crowd.

Addressing the audience, Ooni Ogunwusi who is Co-chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria(NCTRN) thanked the women particularly mothers of physically challenged children for the works towards the proper upbringing and upkeep of their children.

“These children and special, not disabled in any form they are special persons who should be accorded with necessary care and not sympathy.

“I wish to tell our wothers and women globally who have these children to keep considering them as God’s gift and God’s gifts will continue to multiply in their lives.” The Ooni said.

Similarly, the convener of Hope4Sure Foundation, Peju Oke, explained that the potentials of persons with physical challenges is the motivation behind the dedication of the programme to them.

“This is not the first time Hope4Sure Foundation will be holding a humanitarian event in collaboration with the Ooni of Ife, we have paid hospital bills and school fees of of the poor and other vulnerable persons in our society but we chose to do this for our children who have physical challenges to show them love.

“I sincerely thank our father the Ooni for making this a reality and all those who supported us. We won’t stop with this, we shall continue in humanitarian activities like this towards making life better for all.” Peju Oke stated.

Earlier in the day, about one hundred women were trained freely in tie and dye better known as Adire fabrics aimed by the Ooni to give them financial independence.

Speaking on behalf of during during the start of the training program held at the Adire African Textile Hub, located inside the Ife Grand Resorts, Ile-Ife, CEO of the textile hub, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, explained that the one-day training was structured by the Ooni to expose women and young girls to opportunities in the textile industry commemorating the International Women’s Day.

“We designed this to inform and train them because the Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula Olofin Adimula believes that information is power. They are going to learn basics that with which they can start up something to support their families while they can also apply to learn further after today to know more.” Princess Ronke said.

It will be recalled that Ooni Ogunwusi, who is the natural leader of the entire Oodua Race worldwide had during the last Aje festival launched the Adire textile production hub; a cultural centre built on a 30,000 square meters of land with a vision to empower the youths through the revival of local fabrics.

Some Philadelphic Nigerians were given awards of excellence while prizes were won by outstanding talented women in disability who participated in the he event at the Ile Oodua Palace of The Ooni of Ife on Monday.