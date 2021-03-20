Ortom: How I was attacked by gunmen

Saturday, March 20, 2021 3:17 pm


Governor Samuel Ortom has explained how he was attacked by armed men he said were about 15 and how his security operatives prevented them from killing him in Makurdi, the capital of Benue State on Saturday.

Briefing journalists in Makurdi, Ortom said he was inspecting a farm  at  a river bank on Tyo Mu along Makurdi/Gboko road when the gunmen descended on him and his entourage.

But he said his security details responded quickly to the attack and were able to  repel the assailants, thus giving him cover to return to safely return to his vehicle.

He added that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, the police and DSS have mobilised to the forest between Tyo-Mu and Abinse where the armed herdsmen were camped to flush them out.

Ortom also called for the arrest and prosecution of the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.

The group had at a meeting in Yola reportedly called for Ortom’s assassination.

He added that he will send petition on the attack to President Muhammadu Buhari and the security chiefs through his his lawyers.

