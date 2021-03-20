PASAN members to shut down NASS, Houses of Assembly nationwide from Monday

By Okafor Ifiebor/Port Harcourt

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, has directed its members nationwide to shut down National Assembly and all the 36 State Houses of Assembly from midnight Monday, March 22 indefinitely.

Members of the Association who are legislative workers will start indefinite strike on the aforementioned date to press home their demands.

In a press statement jointly signed by the Association’s President, Comrade Usman Muhammad and its Acting Secretary, Comrade Ikechukwu Alaribe warned that, “no Chapter leadership should engage in any negotiation as all negotiations must be done centrally.

The statement which was made available to our Correspondent in Port Harcourt stated that the grouse of the workers at all the legislative Assemblies are that the “non- implementation of Financial Autonomy Act and Presidential Order of October 10,2020.

It therefore directs indefinite strike action to commence at midnight Monday March 22,2021.

The implication is that the legislative arm of government across the country would be shutdown thereby crippling the law making businesses oversight functions by lawmakers.