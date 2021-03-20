PASAN members to shut down NASS, Houses of Assembly nationwide from Monday

PASAN members to shut down NASS, Houses of Assembly nationwide from Monday

Saturday, March 20, 2021 11:30 am


National Assembly: to be shut down by PASAN members from Monday

National Assembly: to be shut down by PASAN members from Monday

By Okafor Ifiebor/Port Harcourt

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, has directed its members nationwide to shut down National Assembly and all the 36 State Houses of Assembly from midnight Monday, March 22 indefinitely.

Members of the Association who are legislative workers will start indefinite strike on the aforementioned date to press home their demands.

In a press statement jointly signed by the Association’s President, Comrade Usman Muhammad and its Acting Secretary,  Comrade Ikechukwu Alaribe warned that, “no Chapter leadership should engage in any negotiation as all negotiations must be done centrally.

The statement which was made available to our Correspondent in Port Harcourt stated that the grouse of the workers at all the legislative Assemblies are that the “non- implementation of Financial Autonomy Act and Presidential Order of October 10,2020.

It therefore directs indefinite strike action to commence at midnight Monday March 22,2021.

The implication is that the legislative arm of government across the country would be shutdown thereby crippling the law making businesses oversight functions by lawmakers.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    26 mins ago

    US Consulate General, IVLP partner Ekiti on recycling project
    Dokubo: disowned by Kalabari kinsmen over Biafra Customary Government 1 hour ago

    Biafra: Asari Dokubo under fire from his Kalabari kinsmen
    1 hour ago

    Ooni trains 100 women in tie and dye fabrics
    South-west APC Governors at the constitution review meeting 1 hour ago

    Why APC constitution must be reviewed – South West Governors
    2 hours ago

    8,000 Athletes for Edo 2020 Festival- Minister
    2 hours ago

    Armstrong Lauds Gov Abiodun Over Cargo Airport
    3 hours ago

    Lekki Deep Sea Port Begins Operation in 2023, Investor Assures Lagos Government
    Jenkins Alumona 12 hours ago

    Flykite Promotions boss, Jenkins Alumona, emerges Lagos Boxing Association chairman