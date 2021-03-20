Unilag VC wins €38,000 Global Biodiversity grant

Unilag VC wins €38,000 Global Biodiversity grant

Saturday, March 20, 2021 12:56 pm


Unilag VC, oGUNDIPE: wins €38,000 Global Biodiversity Information Facility grant

Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe

By Chinyere Nwachukwu

The  Vice- Chancellor of University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, and another botanist, Dr Temitope Onuminya, have won 2021 Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF) grants.

Mrs Nonye Oguama, a Principal Assistant Registrar, Corporate Affairs of the institution, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

According to Oguama, the awards are part of the 2021 Biodiversity Information for Development (BID) programme, funded by the European Union.

Ogundipe, a Professor of Botany, won a national level grant of 38,000 euros for his project proposal: “Implementation of the Biodiversity Information and Data System for Coastal Ecosystem in Nigeria”.

Onuminya, on the other hand, won  an institutional level grant of 18,850 euros for  implementation of a BID project proposal: “Expanding the Visibility of the Lagos Herbarium through Digitisation and Mobilisation of Plant Specimen Data”.

”The university of Lagos is rejoicing with them (mentor and mentee) and wishes them successful implementation of their proposals,” Oguama said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the GBIF, an international organisation with Secretariat in Copenhagen,  focuses on making scientific data on biodiversity available through the internet.

It  provides  human resources and technical infrastructure enabling publication of and access to large volumes of data gathered over centuries about the earth’s species.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Ortom: attacked by gunmen 2 hours ago

    Ortom: How I was attacked by gunmen
    3 hours ago

    A new book, Ghost of the Niger Delta, out on Monday
    Alake of Egbaland, Oba Gbadebo: asks Igboho, others to shelve idea to divide the country 4 hours ago

    Alake urges Igboho, others to shelve idea of dividing Nigeria
    4 hours ago

    Remembering Ashikiwe Adione-Egom: The Motor-Park Economist
    5 hours ago

    US Consulate General, IVLP partner Ekiti on recycling project
    National Assembly: to be shut down by PASAN members from Monday 5 hours ago

    PASAN members to shut down NASS, Houses of Assembly nationwide from Monday
    Dokubo: disowned by Kalabari kinsmen over Biafra Customary Government 6 hours ago

    Biafra: Asari Dokubo under fire from his Kalabari kinsmen
    6 hours ago

    Ooni trains 100 women in tie and dye fabrics