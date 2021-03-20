Wike to FG: No more Nigeria if Ortom is killed

Wike to FG: No more Nigeria if Ortom is killed

Saturday, March 20, 2021 10:02 pm


Wike: warns against killing Ortom

Gov. Wike; warns against killing Ortom

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has warned that the Federal Government  that Nigeria may be thrown into a civil war that will lead to her end as an entity if his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom is killed.

Wike also said the Federal Government will be held responsible if Ortom is killed.

The Rivers State Governor said this in a press statement signed by Kelvin Ebiri, his Special Assistant  on Media in reaction  to attempt on  Ortom’s life by some gunmen outside Makurdi, the Benue State capital early Saturday.

The gunmen said to be Fulani herders had trailed Ortom o a river bank in Tyo Mu along Makurdi/Gboko road in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State where they allegedly opened fire on him.

But the Governor’s security details were able to fight off the gunmen.

While warming against further attempt on the life of the Benue Governor, Wike said, “If you kill Ortom, then be prepared to bury Nigeria.

“If anything happens to Governor Ortom, the Federal Government will be held responsible and they should be prepared that there will be no more Nigeria.”

He recalled how the former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Major General Jamil Sarham, and All Progressives Congress chieftains had concluded plan to assassinate him during the 2019 general election.

He described as disturbing the growing trend where the live of incumbent governors are brazenly threatened.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    Edo Dep. Gov. Philip Shaibu: says PDP, South-south must produce Nigeria's President in 2023 2 hours ago

    Why PDP, South South should produce Buhari’s successor – Edo Dep. Governor
    3 hours ago

    Average price for cooking gas up in February – NBS
    3 hours ago

    INEC suspends Ekiti by-election over violence
    AstraZeneca VACCINE 3 hours ago

    Denmark reports 2 cases of serious illness, death, after AstraZeneca shot
    Governor Yahaya Bello consoling Martha Ode Aminu, one of the wives of his late outrider, Inspector Aminu Salihu, during the visit. 3 hours ago

    Kogi Governor promises 2 houses, scholarships for family of his late escort rider
    3 hours ago

    INEC: Why 74 parties can’t participate in Anambra governorship election
    4 hours ago

    Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler in Ogun
    5 hours ago

    Wike: Why Amaechi can’t claim I was his employee