Wike to FG: No more Nigeria if Ortom is killed

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has warned that the Federal Government that Nigeria may be thrown into a civil war that will lead to her end as an entity if his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom is killed.

Wike also said the Federal Government will be held responsible if Ortom is killed.

The Rivers State Governor said this in a press statement signed by Kelvin Ebiri, his Special Assistant on Media in reaction to attempt on Ortom’s life by some gunmen outside Makurdi, the Benue State capital early Saturday.

The gunmen said to be Fulani herders had trailed Ortom o a river bank in Tyo Mu along Makurdi/Gboko road in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State where they allegedly opened fire on him.

But the Governor’s security details were able to fight off the gunmen.

While warming against further attempt on the life of the Benue Governor, Wike said, “If you kill Ortom, then be prepared to bury Nigeria.

“If anything happens to Governor Ortom, the Federal Government will be held responsible and they should be prepared that there will be no more Nigeria.”

He recalled how the former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Major General Jamil Sarham, and All Progressives Congress chieftains had concluded plan to assassinate him during the 2019 general election.

He described as disturbing the growing trend where the live of incumbent governors are brazenly threatened.