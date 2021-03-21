Ministry Partners Ogidi Studios to Train 1000 Youth in Creative Industry

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is to partner Ogidi Studios for the training of 1000 youth in the music production segment value chain of the creative industry.

The Minister, Chief Sunday Dare stated this at the commissioning of the studios in Lagos at the weekend, noting that it is part of the Ministry’s commitment to equipping the youth with skills that can set them up as entrepreneurs and contributors to Nigeria’s economic growth. Chief Dare explained that the launch of the studios “resonates with our youth because it excites and employs our youth.

“I see that the future of some of our youth would be built here. The most important tasks for me is to announce a partnership between the federal government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. We would support and train 1000 Nigerian youth in 2 to 4 weeks courses.

“We want to make sure that every month a hundred of them come here, we will pay full expenses, they can get certified and they can become entrepreneurs, creators of wealth, employees of labour and also contribute to national economic development. We are committed to that on the part of the Federal Government.

“I know that other segments and levels of government with connections to an infrastructure like this will seek to partner with you, basically for the sake of the youth of this country,” the Minister noted.

The partnership will cover courses in Graphic design, 2D Animation, Video editing Pro, Sound production, Cinematography, Art Direction, Film making 101 and Creative Writing.