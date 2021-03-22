A’Court judgement: God is alive, I’ve nothing to fear – Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state Sunday disclosed that he was unaware that the Appeal Court, sitting in Abuja, was to deliver judgement last Thursday, in a certificate forgery case, preferred against him by the All Progressives Congress (APC), during the 2020 gubernatorial election in the state.

The governor stated this at the government house, in Benin, while receiving the Defender of Faith Award, presented to him by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

Recall that the appellate court had while delivering judgment in the suit with number CA/ABJ/CV/71/2021, dismissed the appeal in favor of the governor, noting that “the findings of the lower court cannot be faulted.”

Obaseki noted that his victory at the Appeal Court shows that God is alive and has chosen him to lead Edo people.

According to him: “The Appeal Court granted me victory again, showing that my God is alive. I have nothing to fear but continue with my work as governor of Edo state.

“I didn’t even know that the Appeal Court was set to deliver judgment. I was not even worried as God put me here in office to serve Edo people.”

Earlier while presenting the award to Obaseki, the Chairman of PFN, Edo state chapter, Pastor (Dr.) Margaret Agbonifo, noted that the award was in recognition of his support and commitment to the Christian faith.

She received the award on behalf of the governor at the national biannual conference of PFN, held in Enugu state.

She said during the 16th national biannual conference, five state governors were selected to be awarded for defending the Christian faith in their various states.

“You (Obaseki), were one of those that the national body of PFN recognised for standing up for the faith and has never denied the faith despite the troubled and turbulent water faced during the electioneering campaigns that brought you in for a second term,” the cleric said.

Obaseki, while receiving the award, expressed appreciation to PFN for the honour.

“I thank the PFN, Edo chapter, led by Agbonifo, for their continuous support; it has brought peace to the state and the people have enjoyed peace. We have not taken any major decision that will affect the people of the state without consulting the church.

“I cherish this award because of where it’s coming from and the people presenting the award, as they are not hungry people and are not seeking relevance.

“This is an inspiration for me. This is a call for more work and commitment to the Christian faith,” he said.