Congolese opposition leader and candidate in Sunday’s presidential election, Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, has died of COVID-19, according to local media reports.

He had been seen in a video footage, which was circulating on social media, in intensive care appealing to his supporters to go out and vote.

Kolelas, 61, had tested positive on Friday.

He was one of seven candidates, including President Denis Sassou Nguesso, at the polls. (PANA/NAN)