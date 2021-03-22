Gunmen abduct Funmilola Osalusi wife of late Ekiti Surveyor-General

Gunmen abduct Funmilola Osalusi wife of late Ekiti Surveyor-General

Monday, March 22, 2021 6:46 pm


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria: Wife of a former Surveyor-General of Ekiti, Mrs Funmilola Osalusi abducted

Ariwodola Idowu

Wife of a former Surveyor-General of Ekiti, Mrs Funmilola Osalusi, has been abducted by gunmen and taken to an unknown destination.

The News Agency of Niveria (NAN) reports that Osalusi, whose husband, Mr Felix Osalusi, died recently, is a staff member of Ado Local Government Council.

The Police Command in the state confirmed the kidnap on Monday, saying that the incident occurred at about 9:20 pm. on Sunday.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, said that the woman was abducted by three gun- wielding men at her residence, behind Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Polytechnic road, Ado-Ekiti.

Abutu said that Osalusi was tricked out of her house by her abductors and ferried away in their car.

“The armed men, numbering three, were said to have knocked the gate of the victim’s residence and tricked her into coming outside the house.

“She was said to have come out of the gate to ascertain the identities of the ‘guests’ and as she did that, the gunmen quietly took her away in their vehicle,” he said.

Abutu further stated that the Police Commissioner in the state, Babatunde Mobayo, had already deployed detectives to the bushes where the woman might have been taken to by her abductors.

He added that the policemen would work with operatives of Amotekun corps, local hunters, Vigilante Group of Nigeria and other stakeholders to rescue the widow from captivity.

The police spokesman urged members of the public to oblige the police with information that could help in rescuing the woman.

