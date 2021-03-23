Federal High Courts commence Easter vacation nationwide 29 March

By Akin Kuponiyi

All divisions of Federal High Courts in Nigeria will on Monday 29 March 2021 go on Easter recess.

In a circular signed by the Chief Registrar of the Court Mr Emmanuel Gakko, the vacation is to commence from Monday March 29,2021 and end on Friday April 9.2021

However, the court will resume normal sittings on Monday April 12 ,2021

Nevertheless Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt judicial divisions will remain functional during the vacation, to attend to matters of extreme urgency.

The circular stated thus :

“The Federal High Court of Nigeria wishes to notify the General Public, Lawyers and Litigants that the Honourable Court’s Easter Vacation for the Year 2021 shall commence from Monday, the 29th day of March, 2021 and would end on Friday, the 9th day of April, 2021

“However, Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt Judicial Divisions will be functional to cater for cases of extreme urgency within the areas of jurisdiction covered by these Judicial Divisions.

“The Court would resume in all Judicial Divisions on Monday, the 12th day of April, 2021,”signed by the Chief Registrar Emmanuel Gakko.