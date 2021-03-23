Marcel: Death of a die-hard Chelsea fan

By Nehru Odeh

With his signature flute, Marcel was a familiar and unique voice on radio, sometimes brusque, rough and loud and sometimes impossible. But he was an unapologetic fan of Chelsea Football Club.

A die-hard supporter of Chelsea FC and a popular call-in personality, whenever he called radio stations in Nigeria, especially Brila FM and Nigeria Info to air his views, one could hear Marcel’s boisterous voice loud and clear and feel his, passion as well as palpable and undying love for Chelsea FC.

Almost every listener to sports programmes on radio in Nigeria could attest to the energy, vibe and drama he brought to sports broadcasting in Nigeria.

“Dis is Marcel from Olodi Apapa, he would say loudly with his unmistakably Igbo accent.

“My darling Chelsea gave them three kondo,” meaning Chelsea defeated its opponent 3: 0. And he would ask the defeated team a rhetorical question: “How market?”

Then after analysing the match and praising his team Marcel would blow his signature flute and say “Murphy Jemba take it from there.”

Sadly, this man fully known as Dr. Akinlakpa Mutumbe Marcel from Olodi Apapa, who brought so much fun and vibes to radio station in Nigeria passed on recently.

He died of an undisclosed illness. He will be sorely missed.

However, since the news of his death broke, football fans have been paying tribute to him.

Murphy Ijemba, a popular sports presenter, who worked with Brila FM and Max FM in Nigeria, expressed shock on his Facebook page:

“Oh my God Dis one touch me ! Rest In Peace 🙏 Marcel Olodi Apapa… A sporty gentleman! A fun maker extraordinary on radio. Rip. Good night to an amazing friend.

Here are some tributes Nigerian football fans have paid to him:

Michael Ikechukwu Ekezie

Such an energetic fellow.

Chima U. Anaba

Soo sad, RIP “dis is Marcel from olodi apapa”.. I will miss you too brother, journey well.😢

Nedu Michael

I was very devastated when I heard that sad story on Sunday.

Samuel Uyi

Sleep well sir. Je nke oma nnam.

Michael Ikechukwu Ekezie

I remember his Murphy leeeeeeeeeee! He calls Murphy like a million times before the call ends and play his signature flute before Murphy ease him off air sometimes.

His call gets me emotional most times.

Prince Adekunle Badmus Hamisu

RIP to an amazing personality! May God forgive all his shortcomings! Never met him in person but he was just a good fella.

Kalu Uduma

That’s true Murphy, he is the only one you play arabanko for after he has hail you with different names you will then switch gear. Sean will just be laughing. He will surely be missed.

Olanrewaju Kadiri

Sleep well brother.

Peter Chinweuba Aggrey

Please people what happened to him? Was he sick or accident please can someone tell me, this is so sad and so shocking to me I never meet him in person but always enjoy hearing his voice on radio.

Arinzechukwu Akaedu

Very painful… Death u are so cold!!!

RIP marcel from olodi apapa.

Ide John Murphy

Arinzechukwu Akaedu

Regular caller with humor,R.I.P sir.

Paulina Nweke

My God, what happened to him?

Emmanuel Oluwatosin Adeyemi

Rip bro.

Akongwale Sabastine Bepeh

RIP what a great lost I can’t believe this.

Igemoh Elijah Oshoke

So sad

RIP doc

Iyke Michael

Whaaaaaaaat…????

How can…..

King Solomon Onyendi

I was so devastated hearing this news.. What a life we live in. never knew he was this old due to the energy he always exhibited. His love for Enyimba and Chelsea is matchless RIP Marcel. The sporty world has lost a true fan.

Wale Oyelola

Good night to a fellow Blue!

Femi Atanda

Its painful it shudnt mercel,

Andrew Ndubuisi Mokwenye

Rest on brother of the people, we love you but God loves you most

Uchebenu Mayowa Richie

𝑫𝒓 𝒏𝒏𝒂𝒎𝒅𝒊 𝒂𝒌𝒊𝒍𝒂𝒑𝒂 𝒎𝒖𝒕𝒖𝒎𝒃𝒆 1 𝒐𝒇 𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒅𝒆 𝒂𝒑𝒂𝒑𝒂, 𝒂𝒍𝒘𝒂𝒚𝒔 𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒄 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒉𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒚 𝒘𝒉𝒆𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒉𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒎𝒖𝒓𝒑𝒉𝒚 𝒐𝒏 𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒐.

𝑹𝑰𝑷 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒄𝒆𝒍.

Okuk Utomobong Aniefiok Spencer

Jezz….so so sad …no wonder I’ve not been hearing Marcel again ….I pray God gives the family the fortitude to bear the irremediable lost …RIP wonderful Friend.

Stephen Young

So sad! Rip Nwunne 😥

Sabbathi Lawani

Murphy Ijemba

this thing still dey do me like say na joke. Hmmmmm, it’s hard to believe that this guy is no more. May GOD grant his soul eternal rest.

Larry Samuel

Sabbathi Lawani

Bro, was this guy sick? I stiil listened to his voice on a radio show last week or there about.

Sabbathi Lawani

Larry Samuel

my brother i don’t even know o. Someone also said he was with him few days ago. So it’s possible it was a brief illness or accident. I am yet to confirm though.

Ike Obodo

Rest on Brother …. His calls are always point.

Bashirat Bello Chelsea

So painful.

Tinuola Akinola

Marcel from Olodi Apapa God bless his soul.

Sunny Osim

He Made everyone happy with his voice and calls. He will be surely and sorely missed. Rip Marcel.

Jovita Eke

Marcel Akinlakpa Mutumbe, bros was a total vibe. Never to be forgotten. Marcel lives on 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Amosun Durotimi Olawale

So painful… may his soul rest in peace 🙏

Chuks Duke Wfp

Sad

Afokay Afolabi Kayode Afrolab

So sad 😔

Oyebanjo Adebola Oluwatosin

So sad, whenever I listen to him call on radio.

He’s always full of energy and positive vibes 😢

so sad to hear of his demise, rest in peace #Marcel, pray God give your family the fortitude to bear this great loss.

Engr Napster Chukwudi Okpor

RIP😥😭 Marcel. A true fans. the way you called all radio’s broadcast in Nigeria especially here in Lagos. we love you. My Condolences to his family’s.

Akinade Mayowa

Hmm. I know him too on popular side, he was a very funny man with his trademark “how market” fun and his flute. So sad to hear that. RIP.

Segun Eniku Lawrence

So so sad. Rest in peace Mutumbe.

I am a big fan of him.

Segun Eniku Lawrence

I hope he had immediate family (wife and children). Please is there a way we fans can raise a little funds for them?

Ademola Raymond

May almighty Allah grant him paradise.