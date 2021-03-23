Marcel: Death of a die-hard Chelsea fan

Tuesday, March 23, 2021 5:17 pm
By Nehru Odeh
With his signature flute, Marcel was a familiar and unique voice on radio, sometimes brusque, rough and loud and sometimes impossible. But he was an unapologetic fan of Chelsea Football Club.
A die-hard supporter of Chelsea FC and a popular call-in personality, whenever he called radio stations in Nigeria, especially Brila FM and Nigeria Info to air his views, one could hear Marcel’s boisterous voice loud and clear and feel his, passion as well as palpable and undying love for Chelsea FC.
Almost every listener to sports programmes on radio in Nigeria could attest to the energy, vibe and drama he brought to sports broadcasting in Nigeria.
“Dis is Marcel from Olodi Apapa, he would say loudly with his unmistakably Igbo accent.
“My darling Chelsea gave them three kondo,” meaning Chelsea defeated its opponent 3: 0. And he would ask the defeated team a rhetorical question: “How market?”
Then after analysing the match and praising his team Marcel would blow his signature flute and say “Murphy Jemba take it from there.”
Sadly, this man fully known as Dr. Akinlakpa Mutumbe Marcel from Olodi Apapa, who brought so much fun and vibes to radio station in Nigeria passed on recently.
He died of an undisclosed illness. He will be sorely missed.
However, since the news of his death broke, football fans have been paying tribute to him.
Murphy Ijemba, a popular sports presenter, who worked with Brila FM and Max FM in Nigeria, expressed shock on his Facebook page:
“Oh my God Dis one touch me ! Rest In Peace 🙏 Marcel Olodi Apapa… A sporty gentleman! A fun maker extraordinary on radio. Rip. Good night to an amazing friend.
Here are some tributes Nigerian football fans have paid to him:
Michael Ikechukwu Ekezie
Such an energetic fellow.
Chima U. Anaba
Soo sad, RIP “dis is Marcel from olodi apapa”.. I will miss you too brother, journey well.😢
Nedu Michael
I was very devastated when I heard that sad story on Sunday.
Samuel Uyi
Sleep well sir. Je nke oma nnam.
Michael Ikechukwu Ekezie
I remember his Murphy leeeeeeeeeee! He calls Murphy like a million times before the call ends and play his signature flute before Murphy ease him off air sometimes.
His call gets me emotional most times.
Prince Adekunle Badmus Hamisu
RIP to an amazing personality! May God forgive all his shortcomings! Never met him in person but he was just a good fella.
Kalu Uduma
That’s true Murphy, he is the only one you play arabanko for after he has hail you with different names you will then switch gear. Sean will just be laughing. He will surely be missed.
Olanrewaju Kadiri
Sleep well brother.
Peter Chinweuba Aggrey
Please people what happened to him? Was he sick or accident please can someone tell me, this is so sad and so shocking to me I never meet him in person but always enjoy hearing his voice on radio.
Arinzechukwu Akaedu
Very painful… Death u are so cold!!!
RIP marcel from olodi apapa.
Ide John Murphy
Arinzechukwu Akaedu
Regular caller with humor,R.I.P sir.
Paulina Nweke
My God, what happened to him?
Emmanuel Oluwatosin Adeyemi
Rip bro.
Akongwale Sabastine Bepeh
RIP what a great lost I can’t believe this.
Igemoh Elijah Oshoke
So sad
RIP doc
Iyke Michael
Whaaaaaaaat…????
How can…..
King Solomon Onyendi
I was so devastated hearing this news.. What a life we live in. never knew he was this old due to the energy he always exhibited. His love for Enyimba and Chelsea is matchless RIP Marcel. The sporty world has lost a true fan.
Wale Oyelola
Good night to a fellow Blue!
Femi Atanda
Its painful it shudnt mercel,
Andrew Ndubuisi Mokwenye
Rest on brother of the people, we love you but God loves you most
Uchebenu Mayowa Richie
𝑫𝒓 𝒏𝒏𝒂𝒎𝒅𝒊 𝒂𝒌𝒊𝒍𝒂𝒑𝒂 𝒎𝒖𝒕𝒖𝒎𝒃𝒆 1 𝒐𝒇 𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒅𝒆 𝒂𝒑𝒂𝒑𝒂, 𝒂𝒍𝒘𝒂𝒚𝒔 𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒄 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒉𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒚 𝒘𝒉𝒆𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒉𝒂𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒎𝒖𝒓𝒑𝒉𝒚 𝒐𝒏 𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒐.
𝑹𝑰𝑷 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒄𝒆𝒍.
Okuk Utomobong Aniefiok Spencer
Jezz….so so sad …no wonder I’ve not been hearing Marcel again ….I pray God gives the family the fortitude to bear the irremediable lost …RIP wonderful Friend.
Stephen Young
So sad! Rip Nwunne 😥
Sabbathi Lawani
Murphy Ijemba
this thing still dey do me like say na joke. Hmmmmm, it’s hard to believe that this guy is no more. May GOD grant his soul eternal rest.
Larry Samuel
Sabbathi Lawani
Bro, was this guy sick? I stiil listened to his voice on a radio show last week or there about.
Sabbathi Lawani
Larry Samuel
my brother i don’t even know o. Someone also said he was with him few days ago. So it’s possible it was a brief illness or accident. I am yet to confirm though.
Ike Obodo
Rest on Brother …. His calls are always point.
Bashirat Bello Chelsea
So painful.
Tinuola Akinola
Marcel from Olodi Apapa God bless his soul.
Sunny Osim
He Made everyone happy with his voice and calls. He will be surely and sorely missed. Rip Marcel.
Jovita Eke
Marcel Akinlakpa Mutumbe, bros was a total vibe. Never to be forgotten. Marcel lives on 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Amosun Durotimi Olawale
So painful… may his soul rest in peace 🙏
Chuks Duke Wfp
Sad
Afokay Afolabi Kayode Afrolab
So sad 😔
Oyebanjo Adebola Oluwatosin
So sad, whenever I listen to him call on radio.
He’s always full of energy and positive vibes 😢
so sad to hear of his demise, rest in peace #Marcel, pray God give your family the fortitude to bear this great loss.
Engr Napster Chukwudi Okpor
RIP😥😭 Marcel. A true fans. the way you called all radio’s broadcast in Nigeria especially here in Lagos. we love you. My Condolences to his family’s.
Akinade Mayowa
Hmm. I know him too on popular side, he was a very funny man with his trademark “how market” fun and his flute. So sad to hear that. RIP.
Segun Eniku Lawrence
So so sad. Rest in peace Mutumbe.
I am a big fan of him.
Segun Eniku Lawrence
I hope he had immediate family (wife and children). Please is there a way we fans can raise a little funds for them?
Ademola Raymond
May almighty Allah grant him paradise.
