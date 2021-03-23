Obaseki destroys buildings of Oshiomhole’s allies in Benin

Tuesday, March 23, 2021 10:23 pm


One of the houses of allies of Oshiomhole demolished by Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state on Tuesday evening demolished buildings belonging to three close allies of his predecessor and benefactor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The victims include former Deputy Governor, Dr. Pius Odubu, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, a member of the House of Representatives and Mr. Mike Etemuagbon.

Odubu’s property, located along Dennis Osadebe Avenue, GRA, in Benin, was occupied by his younger brother and his family at the time it was demolished.

Ihonvbere’s property (under construction), is located along Edo Osagie street, GRA, Benin.

Reacting, Odubu described the development as unfortunate, adding that the matter was already before the court.

He said he had read on pages of Nigerian Observer newspaper in January, this year, that his Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), to the property, had been revoked.

He said: “The information came to me this afternoon, March 23, that my property situated at Dennis Osadebe avenue have been brought down by agents of the government on the directive of the governor.

“Before now, my attention was brought to a publication in the Observer newspaper in January, that the C of O of my property has been revoked without prior notice given to me.

“I went to court in the matter, and I am surprised that after they have been served, the government still went ahead to bring down my house with a bulldozer.

“My younger one was in the house when it was brought down and they did not give them notice nor allowed to remove any of their properties before destroying the place.”

Also speaking, wife of the former Deputy Governor’s brother, Mrs. Precious Odubu, said at about 4pm, she noticed some policemen came into the compund and she approached them to inquire about their mission.

“The way they came in, not through the main gate, I was afraid and asked about their mission, and they told me that they want to demolish the house and if there are children in the building, they should be brought out.

“Without even waiting for my response, they just brought in their bulldozers and started destroying the house without allowing us to remove our properties,” she stated.

