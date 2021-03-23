Salome Abuh: Court sentences killer to 12-year imrisonment

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Justice came the way of the family of Mrs Salome Abuh, the slain women leader of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ochadamu, Kogi State on Tuesday.

After months of uncertainty in the matter, Justice Fola Ajayi of High Court 1 sitting in Idah today Tuesday, 23rd March, 2021 sentenced one Ocholi Edicha to 12 years imprisonment for the gruesome Killing of the woman during the 2019 Kogi state Governorship election.

Edicha was convicted on all the four grounds leveled against him by the prosecuting counsel.

In spite the judgment, the prosecuting counsel from the Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General’s office, Barr. Otigbe Joseph has vowed to challenge the ruling, describing it as a surprise and not enough punishment for the offenses committed which bothered on killing.

The defendant was arraigned on the offences of criminal conspiracy, Armed Robbery, Mischief by fire and culpable homicide.

The prosecutor during trial called five witnesses. The court agreed with oral testimony and eye witness account alongside statement made to the Nigeria police and held it to be sufficient to secure the conviction of the defendant.

But the defendant had denied making statement to the Nigeria police.

He was quick to challenge and accept some aspect of his statement.

But his statement was admitted by the court.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Ajayi convicted the suspect for culpable homicide not punishable with death, and sentenced him to 12 years and 6 months imprisonment for the offences.

Mrs. Salome Acheju Abuh, a PDP women leader was on 18th November, 2019 shot and set ablaze at her resident in Ochadamu in Ofu Local Government Area, Kogi state, after voting at her country home.