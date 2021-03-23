Workers shut Rivers House of Assembly

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

Members of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN carried out their threats to ground the business of lawmaking across Nigeria with the shutdown of Rivers House of Assembly on Tuesday.

Just like their colleagues in other parts of the country, the workers blocked the entrance to the House of Assembly therefore stopping lawmakers from accessing the chamber.

The workers had over the weekend indicated that they will embark on the strike to demand for implementation of financial autonomy for state Houses of Assembly as contained in an Executive Order signed into law by President Muhammadi Buhari.

Speaking to journalists, some members of the union said they embarked on the strike after they have exhausted all attempts to convince the necessary authorities to implement financial autonomy for the state legislatures as recommended by the by federal government after. They noted that the state authorities have failed to act on the issue even after they issues 21 days, 14 days and 7 days ultimatum.

They also said the union has been magnanimous by allowing ample time so that there would be full implementation of autonomy of the legislative arm of government.

At the Rivers State House Assembly complex, banners of PASAN, circular and placards proclaiming the ongoing strike were on display.

This protest comes one day after the RSHA passed the Rivers State Public Procurement Amendment bill into law.