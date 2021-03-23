‘Yoruba nation’ not solution to Nigeria’s predicament, says Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on Tuesday joined ranks of those opposed to the declaration of Southwest as autonomous region from Nigeria by a group led by secessionist agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Fayemi who spoke on Arise Television breakfast programme, however, blamed stress and frustrations with events in the country for call for establishment of Yoruba nation.

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, had also on Monday disowned the so called Yoruba nation while insisting that his state remain part of Nigeria.

“The people who are talking about secession frankly, some of them are doing it out of frustration. I don’t think that’s the solution to the Nigerian predicament right now,” Fayemi said.

But he added that the country’s diversity needs to be better managed to give everybody a sense of belonging.

He advocated for devolution of power and adoption of measures for better management of Nigeria’s diversity.

The Governor was, however, optimistic that Nigeria will overcome its current challenges.

But the leaders, according to him, must focus on the goal of protecting lives and property as their primary responsibility.